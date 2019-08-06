Tony O’Brien, born September 29th, 1944 in South Wales, and 23 year resident of Boone, North Carolina, died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Claire Anna O’Brien and his son, John Eliot O’Brien.
Tony was a world traveler, with a deep appreciation for literature and the arts. He never met a stranger and his impact on the community and on those who know and love him will be cherished and remembered.
He requested no service be held and we return him to his beloved wife of 27 years, Kathleen Anne O’Brien (1942-1999), with our memories of him.
