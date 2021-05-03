Tony Edward Norris, 65, of Boone, N.C., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a brief illness.
Tony was born March 19, 1956 to Stuart Edward and June Stanberry Norris Parks.
Tony’s life work was in sawmilling and logging. He loved his horses, dogs and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents, Clyde and Georgia Norris, and maternal grandparents, Glenn and Vanna Stanberry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Irene Proffitt Norris; daughter, Toni Leigh Norris Dishman and husband Ronnie; his mother, June Parks; sister, Judy N. Hampton and husband Mack. He is also survived by grandsons, Michael Dyer and Justin Dishman and wife Tammy.
Graveside services for Tony Norris were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Bethelview United Methodist Church Cemetery on Ridge Road. The Rev. Eric Proffitt officiated.
Tony’s body will be transported from his home to the cemetery by horse and wagon. This is very fitting according to the life that Tony so enjoyed.
Friends visited at the funeral home Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. the day of the service.
The family respectfully requested no food. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Boone.
The Norris family also wants to express their special thanks to Jennifer Greene and others at Medi-Home Hospice of Boone.
Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.
