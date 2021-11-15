Tonda Jo Coontz Spear, 59, a former resident of Barbour County, West Virginia and more recently a resident of Boone, North Carolina departed this life Thursday morning November 11, 2021 in the Mission Hospital at Asheville, North Carolina. Death was following a short illness.
She was born June 14, 1962 at Parsons, WV, a daughter of James W. “Jimmy” and Martha Jean Booth “Jeanie” Coontz. On April 6, 1985 in Philippi, WV, she was united in marriage to John Edward Spear, who survives at their home in Boone, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by two children; Stacie Nichell Spear of Mountain City, Tennessee and Justin Tyler Spear and wife Erin of Banner Elk, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Ellie, and Malina Spear. Additional survivors include two sisters, Tammy Tallman and husband L.J. of Belington and Tara Johnson and husband Greg of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Tonda was a 1980 graduate of the Philip Barbour High School and was a Protestant. She was employed with the Town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina as the Human Resource Director. She had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received from the Talbott Funeral Home on Thursday November 18, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday November 19, 2021 form 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Downing Gregory officiating.
Interment will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery near Belington, WV. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face coverings are required while paying your respects in the funeral home.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington, WV is in charge of the arrangements for Tonda Jo Coontz Spear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.