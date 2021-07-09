Tommy Fred Cooke, 83, formerly of Shull’s Mill Road, Boone, N.C., passed away July 6, 2021 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.
Born October 18, 1937 in Watauga County, Tommy was a son of Clarence Calvin and Nina Mae White Cooke. He was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church in Boone. Tommy retired from the NC Department of Transportation. “He was loved by all. A friend to all. He was a gift to all. He helped and served all. He had a passion for his God, the Church and Church Family as well as his own family. He has been called “the animal whisperer” because he had a passion for not only tame, but wild animals, especially deer. He was best known for his generosity and kind compassionate spirit."
He is survived by his brothers, Arthur Calvin ‘A.C.’ Cooke and Elisa, of Abbeville, SC, and Wylie Ray Cooke and wife, Robin of Mooresville; and sisters, Nancy Joanne Ledbetter and husband, Howard, of Tulsa, OK and Terry Carolyn Lloyd and husband, Richard of Charlotte; and five nephews and four nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Dotson Cooke.
Memorial services will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, July 13th at 12:30 p.m. at the Central Assembly of God Church in Boone, officiated by Pastor Charles Bristle. The family will remain after services outside the church for social distancing greeting. At the family’s request, please observe Covid-19 protocol. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the White Cemetery Fund, in care of Hazel Townsend, Treasurer, 1346 Poplar Grove Rd, South, Boone, NC 28607.
“I slept and dreamt that life was joy,
I awoke and saw that life was service.
I acted and behold, service was joy.”
Rabindranath Tagore
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cooke family.
