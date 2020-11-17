Mr. Thomas Wilson Perry, 84, of Vilas, N.C., passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home.
Born July 1, 1936 in Watauga County, he was the son of the Charles Wesley and Earle Wilson Perry. Mr. Perry was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and was a Mason. He retired from the NC Dot where he worked as a surveyor, and was a US Army Veteran
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Henderson Perry, one daughter, Sabrina Gouch and husband David, all of Vilas; one niece, Eva White and one nephew, Wayne Lewis both of Mountain City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ann Lewis.
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Wilson Perry will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Cove Creek Baptist Church. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock prior to the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Kevin Combs. Graveside services with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NC Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, or to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Perry family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Perry family.
