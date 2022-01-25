Thomas “Tom” Richard Klostermeyer, 53, passed away on January 12, 2022, after a series of illnesses.
Tom was born on February 6, 1968, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Roy C. Klostermeyer, Jr. and the late Patricia (Labadie) Klostermeyer.
He moved to Boone, North Carolina, in 1984 and graduated as the Salutatorian of the Watauga High School Class of 1986. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Appalachian State University in 1991. After graduation, Tom used his intelligence, charm, and fashion sense to rise quickly up the ranks at Belk Department Store, becoming the department manager. A debilitating disease, however, cut short his promising career.
Despite struggling with illness and disease throughout his adult life, Tom loved others and took great pleasure in seeing them succeed. He was kind, insightful, smart, and endearing. His mischievous sense of humor could get him in trouble – once dangling a family member from the back deck by his ankles – but it was all in good fun. He enjoyed a good conversation over a cigarette and an omnipresent can of Coke, especially with “Papa Rupp.” He loved playing the slots in Cherokee and dog sitting for friends and family. His true passion, even as a young boy, was meteorology. Nothing excited him more than reporting on Boone’s forecasts, especially when snow was expected! He will forevermore be Boone’s “Unofficial Internet Weatherman.”
Tom was so loved he had two families – the Klostermeyer Family and the Rupp Family. From the Klostermeyer Family, Tom is survived by his sister, Kathryn Bender and his brothers, Robert, James, and Roy. His brother, William preceded him in death. From the Rupp Family, Tom is survived by Mary Rupp (whom he affectionately called “Mother Rupp”), his sister, Elizabeth, and his brothers, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, and Daniel. Richard “Papa” Rupp preceded him in death. Tom’s passing leaves an unfillable hole in the hearts of his friends and family.
A memorial mass will occur at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Boone.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Watauga Humane Society to honor Tom’s enduring affection for all of the “mutts” that brought him such joy in life.
