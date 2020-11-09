Mr. Thomas Theodore Teeters, 82, of Boone, N.C., passed away November 5, 2020 at his home.
Born February 6, 1938 in Portland, IN, he was a son of the late John Henry and Dorothy Sanders Teeters. Tom served 5 years with the US Air Force, including one year in Saudi Arabia. After discharge from his last assignment at Pope AFB in Fayetteville, NC, he planned to return to his parents’ location in Ohio, but a friend talked him into going into the used car business, which led to the launch of Riverview Motor Co.
In 1969 they answered an ad in the local paper and entered the VW auto parts business. They became known to almost everyone who drove or repaired VWs in Fayetteville and surrounding areas. In 2001 Tom retired after 39 years in business, and relocated to Boone, NC with his wife, Dorit, taking his VW parts, and setting up Cheap Tom’s VW so that he could pursue his love of selling VW parts and using his expertise to help people in the mountain area keep their VWs alive. He enjoyed gardening and was especially known for his excellent tomatoes. Tom attended Alliance Bible Fellowship and was active in church and community, including several trips to the Gulf Coast to help rebuild houses after Hurricane Katrina. He particularly enjoyed attending the monthly Boone Fishing Club meetings (though he never fished in Boone).
Tom was married 54 years to Dorit Teeters, who died recently in July. He is survived by two sons, John (wife Mary), and Jeffery (wife Jennifer); six grandchildren, Hannah, Thomas Elizabeth, Joshua, Joel, and Joseph; and four siblings, Kenneth, Vera, Marilyn and Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie and Phillip. A family graveside service will be held at Shallotte, NC over Thanksgiving weekend. In lieu of flowers, it was Tom’s wish that gifts be given to Samaritan’s Purse Memorial Giving Page (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving).
Online condolences may be shared with the Teeters family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Teeters family.
