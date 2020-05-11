Thomas Russell (Tom) Pease, 72, of Conover, N.C, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020.
Tom was born on January 29, 1948, in Asheville, N.C., the son of the late Theodore Kenneth Pease and Jessie Mae DeBerry Pease.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jay Flippin and Jackie Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack Smith and Mary Juanita Keller; and nephew, Christopher Smith.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debra Smith Pease. They were married in Boone, N.C., on June 5, 1975. Tom is lovingly remembered by his son, Brian Pease and wife, Crystal of Conover, N.C.; grand-daughter, Shawnee Pease of Taylorsville, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Bristal Lynn Connolly of Taylorsville, N.C.; and sister, Nancy Flippin of Dunn, N.C.
Tom graduated from Appalachian/Watauga High School and attended Appalachian State. He earned a degree in Furniture Graphic Design, and worked 20 years in retail management and 10+ years for Airborne/DHL as a driver.
He enjoyed working with wood and putting puzzles together. Tom never met a stranger and he loved talking to people.
There will be a memorial service for friends and family to celebrate Toms life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your local animal shelter or to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Condolences may be sent to the Pease family at www.drumfh-conover.com
The Pease family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.