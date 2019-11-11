Thomas Mastin Hayes, 96, of Lincolnton, N.C., formerly of Vilas, N.C., passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home.
Born May 11, 1923 in Watauga County, N.C., he was a son of Leonard Finley and Carrie Moody Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a long time member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Vilas and currently a member of Gainesville Baptist Church in Lincolnton.
He retired from the ASU Physical Plant as a carpenter. After his love of family, Toms second passion has been a follower of gospel music. He loved to sing gospel music and enjoyed teaching the art of shape note music.
Tom is survived by his sons, Thomas Harold Hayes and wife, Pauline, of Palm Coast, FL and David E. Hayes and wife, Carole, of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Gerald Hayes and wife, Michelle, of Four Oaks, Katrina Nicole Small and husband, Shannon, of Buford, GA, David Eugene Hayes, Jr. and wife, Tina, of Lincolnton, and Brian Hayes and wife, Katie, of Iron Station; great-grandchildren, Lilly Amelia Small, D.J., Ashlyn, Wyatt Thomas, and Garrett Hayes; step-great grandchildren, Rebecca Hughes and Isabelle and Taylor Maldanado; sister, Carolyn Farthing and brother, Dale Hayes and wife, Betty, all of Boone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Stella Grace Smith Hayes; sisters, Nina Banner, Clara Baird and Josephine Herman; and brothers, Dwight, Roger, Raymond and Eugene Hayes.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday afternoon, November 10, 2019, at 2:45 at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. David E. Hayes, the Rev. Brad Painter and the Rev. Ray Greene. The family received friends Sunday from 1:45 until 2:45, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services followed at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Christians United for Israel at CUFI, PO Box 1307, San Antonio, TX 78295.
