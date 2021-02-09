Thomas Leroy Locke, Jr., 65, of Banner Elk, N.C., passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
He was born January 20, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas L. Locke, Sr., and to Maureen C. Locke of Maryland.
Mr. Locke was a retired Intelligence Specialist in the Navy.
In addition to his mother, survivors include one daughter, Jessica Briand and husband Tim of New Hampshire; two brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Tessa Briand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Locke family.
