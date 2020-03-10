Thomas “Jeffrey” Hayes, 49, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on March 5, 2020 of an unexpected illness. Jeffrey was the best husband, father, grandfather, brother and son.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel in Winston-Salem, NC with Pastor Stan Tuttle officiating.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation one hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was born to Tommy and Lynn Hayes in Davidson County on December 23, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his three daughters, Brooke (Austin), Kelsey and Carly; his two granddaughters, Ryleigh and Aurianna; his sister, Angie Perkins and his parents.
Jeffrey loved music, fishing and was always known for making people laugh. He will be forever missed. He loved game nights with his girls, especially playing Battleship with Carly, that says, “Daddy was the world’s worst Battleship player, of all the years we played, he only won once.”
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: Oak Grove Middle School with the memo designated for: “Student Lunch Debts”, 1771 Hoy Long Road, Winston Salem, NC 27107
Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.