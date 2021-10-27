Thomas J. (Tom) Query, 80, passed away on October 26, at his home.
He was born to Ruel and Hope Query in Lenoir in 1941.
He graduated from Lenoir High School where he played football and baseball and was All Conference in baseball his junior and senior years. He graduated from Lee’s McRae Junior College where he was a member of student government, co-captain the baseball team and broke records in the javelin throw.
He then graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a BS in Industrial Relations and a minor in Psychology. While at UNC, he was a member of the baseball team. Upon Graduation from Carolina, he went to work for Lenoir Mirror Company as Director of Human Resources where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Following his retirement, Tom continued to hone his skills as an artist. He worked mostly with pen and ink drawings and was an accomplished artist.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Carol, who was a true blessing for the last 30 years of his life. He was blessed to be a father to three children who survive him, all of Boone: Erin Query Peters (John), Julie T. Davis (David), and Joel P. Thompson (Erin), together with three grandchildren, Ezra A. Peters, Victoria E. Davis and Ruby E. Thompson. He is also survived by his brother, Bob Query (Carolyn) of North Myrtle Beach, SC and nephews, Justin (Amy) and Griffin Query (Emily) and their children plus a number of cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Query family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Query family.
