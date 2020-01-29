Thomas George Taylor, 74, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday evening January 28, 2020 at his home.
Born February 20, 1945 in Watauga County, he a son of Charles Gordon and Virginia Bingham Taylor, and the youngest of four brothers, Charles, Edwin and John, and sister, LouAnn Taylor.
Tom graduated from Appalachian High School in 1963 where he played quarterback for two State Football Championships. He continued his education at NC State - OOPS, Ha Ha Ha- University of North Carolina and graduated with a Pharmacy degree. Tom actively served as the Director of Pharmacy at Watauga Medical Center for just under 40 years.
He also served as a Deacon and an Elder at First Presbyterian Church. Tom lived for his family. He was a loving, delightful, caring and humorous husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed many close friends that shared his passion for golf and pretzels.
Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy Anderson Taylor; son, Kevin Anderson Taylor and wife, Brandi, of Clemmons; daughter, Jodie Taylor Isaacs and husband, Ken, of Boone; grandchildren, Jackson, Mackenzie, Kara and Cole; brother, Charles Taylor and wife, Carolyn, of Boone; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis Taylor of Boone and Susan Tate Taylor Carter of Banner Elk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lee Taylor; brothers, Edwin and John Taylor; and sister, LouAnn Taylor.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, February 1st at the First Presbyterian Church of Boone, officiated by Pastor Jeff Smith. Graveside services will be private.
The family received friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Austin & Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, Tom requested memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 131 Big Valley St., Boone, NC 28607 or to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St., NW,
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.