Thomas (Tommy) Culver, IV, 43, of Butler, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center following an extended illness.
Tommy was born October 21, 1977 in Johnson City to Thomas Lincoln Culver, III and Susie Hedges Culver, of Butler. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom (TL) Culver and Kate Greenwell Culver; his maternal grandparents, Robert O. and Mary Hedges; and Joe and Charlotte Wilson Hedges Conn.
Tommy was a lover of music and was an accomplished musician with an art for songwriting and performing. He was of the Methodist faith. Tommy was a radio personality and a prankster.
Tommy is survived by his parents, Tom and Susie Hedges Culver; his sister, Lisa Oreto; his brother, David Culver; his best friend and wife, Robin Winebarger; and his aunts and uncles: Bobby and Cheryl Culver Mills, of Butler, TN, Mike and Paula Hedges, of Gainesville, FL and Joey and Noreen Conn, also of Gainesville, FL. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Services are currently pending and will be announced at a later time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to any animal shelter of their choice in honor of Tommy.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and love to his best friend, Robin Wineberger, for her love and special care of Tommy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Culver family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
