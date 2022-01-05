Thelma Irene White, 97, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson.
Born September 19, 1924, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Bynum Jones and Goldie Gragg White.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Odell Jones, and Everett Dallas Robbins.
She was a member of Boone Fork Baptist Church and enjoyed tutoring and hospitality.
Ms. White leaves behind, many cousins and a host of friends.
A celebration of Ms. White’s life was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service. Burial followed in the White Springs Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice of the High Country.
Online condolences may be sent to White Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
