Reverend Woodrow Wilson Winebarger, 106, passed peacefully at his home in Boone, N.C., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
We celebrate with him as He is in the presence of His loving heavenly Father and his sweetheart, Geneva.
He was born September 3, 1913 in Meat Camp, NC to Olin G. and Emma Rogers Winebarger. He ran a sawmill until he was 69 years old and pastored until he was 81 years old. He attended Winebarger School where his father was the teacher and principal.
On Feb. 3, 1965, Woodrow received his diploma of Bible Studies from Berean Bible School in Springfield, MO. He was ordained with the Assemblies of God on May 5, 1965. Over the years, he has pastored Pea Ridge Assembly of God, Glen Alpine Assembly of God, Boomer Assembly of God, Lenoir Assembly of God, and Meat Camp Assembly of God, as well as ministering in several churches across the NC District. In 2013, Rev. Winebarger was honored by the General Council of the Assemblies of God as the oldest living ordained minister in the fellowship. He was full of stories, songs, music, and loved to laugh.
He dearly loved his family. He never knew a stranger. And was always willing to help and pray for anyone’s needs. He was once asked the secret to long life, his answer: live right, eat honey, and stay away from doctors. His blessing to all of us would be: “The Lord bless thee, and keep thee: the Lord make His face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: the Lord lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.” Numbers 6: 24-26
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Winebarger Proffit of Yadkinville; two sons, Roger Winebarger of Mountain City, TN , and Jack Winebarger of Boone, NC; by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Glee Proffitt; daughter, Mary Emma “Penny” Winebarger; two brothers, John Dayton Winebarger and Fred Worth Winebarger; two sisters: Gladys Moretz and Gertrude Proffitt and grandson-in-law, Lynn Freeland.
We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for the loving care given by the Medi Home Health & Hospice nurses and care providers.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Austin & Barnes. Entombment will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, Boone, NC.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Winebarger family.
