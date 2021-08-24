“Once a Soldier, always a Soldier”
The Reverend Bill Warren, Retired Sergeant Major of the United States Army, 87, of 1351 Old Bristol Road, Boone, N.C., went to be with his Heavenly Father, Lord Jesus, on Sunday morning, August 22nd, 2021.
Bill was born fifth of 11 children on February 24th, 1934, in the Mabel community of Watauga County to Raymond and Nora Thomas Warren. He was a country boy who loved the thought of wearing a uniform and decided to enlist in the United States Army. He did not realize at the time that he would end up choosing the military as his professional career. With a seventh-grade education, he rose up the ranks to E9 Sergeant Major which is the highest rank possible of an enlisted soldier. While in the service, he did go on to complete his high school education. His first assignment was to Fort Jackson, South Carolina and at age 19 he was deployed for his first tour in Korea.
When he came home, he met the love of his life, Libby. They were married on August 9th, 1954 and began a life of service to our country. Their four children Linda, Greg, Lottie, and Billy grew up on the road as true military brats. Bill went on to serve an additional tour in Korea, one tour in Germany and one tour in Vietnam. His last assignment was Chief Enlisted Instructor to the Army Reserve Training Corps Senior Division and the Director of Administration for the ROTC Department at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA. Bill retired from the United States Army with high honors after 22 plus years of service in 1974.
Not only was Bill a soldier for the military; most importantly, he was a soldier for Christ. Shortly after his retirement in the Army, he received the greatest calling of his life. God called him to preach the gospel in 1976. He faithfully pastored Clarks Creek, Stony Fork, Gap Creek and Beech Valley Baptist Churches. He also supplied for Union Baptist Church in 2001. He served Beech Valley for 25 years. While pastoring, he was presented “The Order of Caleb” by the Three Forks Baptist Association in October 2000 at their annual session (Joshua 14:11-12). His legacy of ministry lives on in the lives of his family, friends, and church members. Bill radiated Christ’s love and had a true servant’s heart which we know was abundantly rewarded with a “Well done thou good and faithful servant” by his precious Savior.
Bill loved his family and spent so much of his time making memories with them. He enjoyed travelling to new places, catching fish, mowing his yard, and giving his time to those in need. He instilled in his family to always do their best and remember who they are and where they came from. He called his family’s names out in prayer each and every day. Bill will be remembered by his life quote, “Only by the mercies of God.”
Bill is survived by his cherished bride of 67 years, Libby Oliver Warren. He is also survived by his four children, Linda Herman and husband Gary of Vilas, Greg Warren, and wife Loyce of Boone, Lottie Oliver, and husband Dewayn of Zionville, Billy Warren and wife Serena of Mountain City. Nine grandchildren include Tonya Townsend and husband Tony of Mountain City, Melinda Eggers and husband Scott of Vilas, Reverend Toby Oliver and wife Hailey of Boone, Traci Hartley, and husband Ryan of Zionville, Justin Warren and wife Amy of Vilas, Brooke Hollar and husband John of Todd, Travis Oliver and wife Allie of Boone, Krista Osborne and husband Aaron of Trade and Ty Warren and wife Ashley of Boone. His 16 great-grandchildren include Bailey, Marley and Kagen Townsend; Kaylee, Mason, and Mattie Eggers; Grant and Payton Oliver; Tessa and Ava Hartley; Addie Rose Warren, Henry, Jase, and Kaden Hollar; Tatum Oliver and Eston Osborne.
In addition to many nieces, nephews, and in-laws, he is also survived by his four siblings, Juanita Wilson of Boone, Elsie Winebarger of Zionville, Reverend Edd Warren of Granite Falls and Steve Warren of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond, and Nora Thomas Warren; father and mother-in-law, Reverend Barney and June Oliver; sisters: Gaye Coffey, Catherine Gilbert, Karen Mask; brothers: Hal Warren, Dale Warren, and Jack Warren.
A service to celebrate Bill’s life with full military honors will be held on Friday, August 27th, 2021, with outdoor visitation beginning at 10 a.m. concluding with an outdoor service at 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, North Fork Rd, Zionville, NC. The Reverend Toby Oliver, the Reverend Edd Warren, the Reverend Vernon Eller and the Reverend Rick Cornejo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church cemetery. We want to honor all of his minister “preacher” friends with having special seating and also honoring the American Legion and any Veterans who attend.
The body will lie in state at the chapel Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., where friends can pay their respect and sign the guest book.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice and Appalachian Home Care with Wanda Shelton for the excellent care given to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn: Roxanna Miller, 6797 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC 28698; Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/); the American Legion, Boone chapter (https://www.legion.org/) or the National Museum of the United States Army (https://www.thenmusa.org/).
Online condolences may be sent to the Warren family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
