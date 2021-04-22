The Rev. Vance William Triplett, 86, of Lenoir, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 19, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living of Boone.
He was born July 5, 1934 in Wilkes County to the late Clinard William and Ora Green Triplett. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mona Webb Triplett; and one brother, Burl R. Triplett.
Rev. Triplett was a faithful member of Blue Creek Baptist Church and loved his Lord dearly. For more than twenty years, he proudly hosted a radio program every Sunday morning for WATA and it was enjoyed by many of the locals in Watauga County. Rev. Triplett will be remembered for his strong Christian values and the love and care he had for others. He was loved and adored and will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Terry V. Triplett of Darby; one daughter, Sheila T. Vannoy and husband Richard of Boone; one brother, Ted Triplett of Darby; one sister, Vera T. Smith and husband Roy of Darby; and two beloved granddaughters, Vanessa Vannoy and Natalie Vannoy.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Triplett Family Cemetery of Darby conducted by the Rev. Sonny Younce.
Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Triplett family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.