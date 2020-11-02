The Rev. Homer Fred Greene, 89, of Hickory, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.
He was born March 31, 1931 in Watauga County to the late Winfred Finley Greene and Jennie Pearl Greene. Homer was a United States Army veteran and a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory. He was a devoted minister, serving for more than 65 years at numerous churches which included, Stony Fork Baptist Church in Deep Gap, Three Forks Baptist Church in Boone 1953-1962, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Elkin 1962-1972, Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory 1972-1996, Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden 1996-1997, Fairgrove Baptist Church in Hickory, 1997-1998, Antioch Baptist Church in Taylorsville 1998-1999, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Wilkesboro 1999-2000 and Cub Creek Baptist Church in 1996. Homer was a member of American Legion Post #544. He was a also a member of the Masonic Lodge and past Master of Ashler Lodge #373. Homer served as Chaplain for St. Stephens Fire Department for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Hampton Greene; and brothers, Harlan Greene and Howard Greene.
Those left to cherish his memory are, sons, Shannon Greene and wife Diane of Hickory, Shawn Greene and wife Tamara of Conover; sister: Hannah Smith of Deep Gap; grandchildren, Julie Patrick (Richie) and Ashley McAlpin (Cory); great-grandchildren, Conor Scott and Chanceton Patrick; sisters-in-law, Raydell and Betty Greene and several nieces and nephews
A graveside service which is open to the public with military honors by American Legion Post #544, and Masonic Rites, was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. the Rev. Sherrill Wellborn and the Rev. John Moore officiated. Homer’s body lay in state on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and also on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton. (The Greene family was not present.)
Memorials may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 3702 16th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or Homer F. Greene Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o Catawba Valley Baptist Association, P.O. Box 9006, hickory, NC 28603 or American Legion Post #544, Attn: Homer F. Greene Scholarship Fund, 420 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601
Condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Greene family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
