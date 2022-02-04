Sylvia Nifong Nations, 78, of Boone, N.C., passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in Lenoir.
She was born July 26, 1943, in Corpus Christie, Texas. A daughter of the late Hollis and Grace Marie Davis Nifong. She was employed in retail sales and was a member of Proffit's Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Johnny Nations of Jefferson, and Mark Lee Nations of Boone; one daughter, Melissa Marie Davis of Fleetwood, North Carolina; one grandson, Joshua Nations and Megan; five grand-daughters, Kelsie Dotson Fresquez and Chelsie of Colorado, Tuesday Nations of New Haven Connecticut, Marelynn Hoffman and Matthew of Grassy Creek, North Carolina, and Elora Nation and Boadicea Nations of Jefferson, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Nations and Theodore Hoffman; one sister, Melissa Marie Davis of Fleetwood, North Carolina; Vickie Lowe and John of Mountain City, Tennessee; one brother, John Nifong and Judy of Huntsville, Alabama; and her beloved pet, Oreo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jack Nations; two brothers, Fredrick and Robert Nifong; and one sister, Betty Sue Lord.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Delmar James officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for family expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the Nations family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
