Mrs. Sybil Janice Dollars Wheeler, 75, of Lenoir, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Caldwell UNC Healthcare.
Born May 31, 1944 in Watauga County, Sybil was a daughter of the late Emmit H. and Francis Greer Dollars. Sybil loved flowers, especially making arrangements in her home. Sybil enjoyed writing short stories and poetry about her family. She loved many animals. She spent most of her life as a nursing assistant. She will be remembered as a giving person with a big heart.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Lou Dollars and Sharon Taylor; two daughters-in-law, Alicia Wheeler and Lisa Wheeler; and the father of her children, Wayne Wheeler, Sr.
Surviving family includes her five sons, Wayne Wheeler, Jr. (wife LuAnn), Scott Wheeler, Mark Wheeler (wife Lori), John Wheeler (wife Kim), Tony Wheeler (wife Paula Ann); three sisters, Roxie Hutson, Donna Lunsford and Laura Beth Ward; two brothers, Larry Dollars and Johnny Dollars; her 12 grandchildren, Wayne Hamilton Wheeler, III, Matthew Dillon Wheeler, Ashley Kirby, Jenni Herrera, Sarah Wheeler, Jeffrey Wheeler, Alexandria Rose Hill, Charlie Helton, Vicki Teague, James Helton, James Dean Wheeler and Joshua Caleb Wheeler; three great grandchildren, Casper Herrera, Wednesday Teague, Robert Hairston; she is also survived by numerous other relatives.
A celebration of Sybil's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service with the Reverend Larry Dollars officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.
Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Wheeler family.
