Steve William Craig, 62, of 5538 Thunderhead Trail, passed away suddenly at his home Friday February 12, 2021.
A native of Caldwell County, he was the son of the late John W. Craig and Christine Coffey Craig. Steve was preceded in death by one infant son, Samuel William Craig.
He was a talented carpenter who helped build many homes in and around Blowing Rock. He was a faithful member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Steve was a devoted husband to his wife, Chubby Craig for 44 years and his faithful friends, his beloved dogs, Betsy, Jacob, Pooh Bear, and Buddy.
He is survived by his wife, Chubby Craig; four sisters, Lorrine Miller and her late husband Charles of Boone; Wanda Silver and husband Randall of Lenoir; Meliea Hicks of Shady Valley, Tennessee; Susie Rupard and husband Freddie of Lenoir; and one brother, Edward Craig and wife Libby of Lenoir. He is survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Funeral services for Steve Craig will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Weant will officiate. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Shriner's Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to ASPCA, at www.aspca.org/donate.
Online condolences may be sent to the Craig family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
