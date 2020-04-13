Mr. Stephen Weik Larson, 71, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care.
Born May 14, 1948 in Northfield, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Ole and Gardia Nelson Larson. He is survived by his partner, Celia Strickland; and two brothers, Erik Larson of Boone and Chris Larson and wife Meliss Garramone of Lake Tahoe, California and a number of extended family members.
Steve attended Tulane University and graduated from Appalachian State University in 1970. He was co-owner of Murphy's Restaurant in Boone for over 30 years. He began his career in food services at Harrah's Restaurant and Casino in Lake Tahoe where he played softball with the "Summit Swillers." Steve's enjoyed watching sports, traveling, going to movies and working in his flower garden. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Steve was a kind and generous man who will be dearly missed.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial service for Mr. Larson will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared with the Larson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Larson family.
