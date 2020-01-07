Stephen Robert Smith, 44, of Deane, Kentucky passed from this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was born on October 3, 1975 in Marietta, Georgia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Scarlett Jolene Stewart-Smith; his parents, Robert Hughes Smith and Frankie Diane Greenway Smith of Boone, North Carolina; one sister, Karen Haury (Michael) of Sugar Grove, North Carolina; one niece, Melia Haury; two nephews, Cameron Haury and Jake Haury; along with a host of other family and many friends.
There will be a visitation held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Boone, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that funeral contributions be made to: Scarlett Jolene Smith 824 Oasis Fork Deane, Kentucky 41812 or Robert Hughes Smith 9694 U.S. Highway 421 North Zionville, North Carolina 28698.
