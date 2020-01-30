Stephen Ned "Steve" Allen, 60, of Brushy Fork, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing Facility in Wilkesboro, N.C., due to a lengthy illness.
He was born in West Grove, PA on June 18, 1959 to Iva Warren Allen Brown and the late Ned Wilson Allen. In addition to his father, Steve was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alonzo Allen and Carrie Osborne Allen and maternal grandparents, Vester Warren and Anna Church Warren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Iva Warren Allen Brown of Zionville, N.C.; sons, Tanner Rominger of Brushy Fork, N.C., and Chris Allen of Lansing, N.C.; surviving brothers, Kenneth Allen of Zionville, N.C., Michael Allen and wife, Regina, of Zionville, N.C., Charles Brown and girlfriend, Kelsey Hiller of Niantic, CT; one sister, Cathy Allen Sutherland of Mountain City, TN; and several nephews. Special caretakers include Andy and Sherry Taylor of Brushy Fork, N.C.
Steve was a welder by trade and enjoyed welding very much. He also loved tinkering with old cars to give them new life. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Jim Henson officiating. Friends may pay respects at Mountain City Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 or before the graveside service on Friday.
Pallbearers include Kenneth Allen, Michael Allen, Charles Brown, Tanner Rominger, Andy Taylor, and Santana Arizoca.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Stephen Ned "Steve" Allen has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.