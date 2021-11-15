Mr. Stanley Leon Coffey, 68, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at home.
Born January 13, 1953 in Watauga County, he was a son of Betty Moody Coffey and the late Owen Coffey. Stanley was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by three daughters, Stana Coffey and her children, Samantha Stephens and Garret Hampton, Karla Arnold and Van, and Shannon Coffey and Kyle Eggers; his mother, Betty Coffey; one sister, Jennifer Combs and husband Mike; one brother, Doug Coffey and wife Donna. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Coffey.
Graveside services for Stanley Coffey were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Max West. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Coffey family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Coffey family.
