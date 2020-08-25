Mr. Stanley Edward Marley, better known as "Cotton," 70 of Ferguson passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Pastor Brent Dula and Mr. Bradley Barnes officiating. Burial with Military Honors by The North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard will be in the Beaver Creek Advent Christian Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mr. Marley was born April 16, 1950 in Caldwell County to Charlie Edward and Minnie Mozelle West Marley. Mr. Marley worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed many past-times such as hunting, wagon training, working horses, making molasses and working with his honey bees. He enjoyed teaching others old time traditions. He was a respected and beloved member of his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Moretz Marley of the home; two daughters, Beth Marley of Johnson City, TN, Laura Marley-Trotter and husband Ben of Morganton; one son, Jonathan Marley of Ferguson; two sisters, Ann Wolfe and husband Bob of Ferguson and Gail Anderson of Wilkesboro; and one brother, Pat Marley and wife Marlene of Ferguson.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 296058-427, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Kindred Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.
