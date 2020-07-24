Shirley Hazel Brown Saine, 84, of Lincolnton, N.C., died on Monday, July 20, 2020.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Pritchard, Jr. officiating. For those who wish to pay their respects, Shirley lay in state from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Saine was born November 1, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Charlie and Katherine Cooper Brown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Dwight Saine; and a daughter, Peggy Jean Saine.
Shirley worked in textiles for Leslie Fay. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, and known for her kind and gentle spirit to all.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Roach (Bill) of Lincolnton, and Karen Saine of Boone, NC; two sons, David Saine of Vale, NC, and Scott Saine (Tamela) of Mountain View, NC; seven grandchildren, Josh Cornwell (Lauren),Eric Cornwell (Sarah), Jeana Heavner (Seth), Jonathan Saine (Heather), Kylie Saine, Ashley Hollar, and Shelby Hollar; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church, 4018 Killian Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Saine family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.