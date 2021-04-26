Shirley Frazier Fox went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 25, 2021, surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Shirley was born October 5, 1937 in Catawba County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Worth and Mabel Frazier; two brothers, Wray and Larry Frazier; and one sister, Martha Frazier. She was married to Ben Fox, Sr for 59 ½ years and they were truly examples of what a Christian marriage should be.
She is survived by one son, Ben Fox, Jr. and wife Annette and one daughter, Anne Donadio and husband Joe, all of Boone.
She leaves behind her four lovely granddaughters whom she adored, Katelin Fox (Alex), of Charlotte, Nicole Jennette (Robbie), of Greenville NC along with Hallie Rose Donadio and Cady Donadio of Boone.
Mrs. Shirley was a true Southern Lady with a servant’s heart. She was a Registered Nurse for 42 years, serving in many areas, including Doctor’s office, hospital, home health, hospice, and ended her career at the Appalachian State University Infirmary.
Mrs. Shirley loved her church, Brushy Fork Baptist and one of her passions was to make sure that people knew about Jesus. She loved children and spreading Jesus’ love to them. She taught Sunday School for many years to 4 and 5 year olds.
Services for Mrs. Shirley Fox will be held, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The family will have visitation at Austin and Barnes Funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. and a service will be held at Mt Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens at 11:30 a.m. with pastors, Toby Oliver and John Mark Brown officiating.
Those attending the visitation are requested to wear a mask and observe COVID-19 protocol.
Flowers are accepted of memorials may be made to the Children’s Ministry of Brushy Fork Baptist Church 3915 US-421 Vilas, NC 28692.
Online condolences may be shared with the Fox family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fox family.
