Shirley Ann Duncan Laux, 83, Hickory, N.C., passed away on February 12, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Born in Bakersville, NC on Dec. 16 1937 to Avery and Opal (Buchanan) Duncan, she graduated from Harris High School in Spruce Pine, NC. Shirley worked as a practical nurse at the former Hickory Memorial Hospital where she met her beloved husband, Eugene Laux.
Shirley enjoyed writing poetry and her poem ‘Daddy’s Snowflake” was honored with publication in The National Library of Poetry’s anthology, East of the Sunrise. She also wrote and staged a Christmas play in her neighborhood in Bethlehem, NC for many years with members of her family and church. Shirley’s greatest disappointment was not having children of her own but she loved all children, especially her two nephews. Where ever she lived; Shirley lived out her Christian faith and was a great friend and help to her neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.
She is survived by her twin sister, Shelby Jean and husband, Ernest Lane, of Boone, NC, as well as two nephews, Keith and wife, Shelly Lane, of Banner Elk, NC and Preston Lane of Greensboro, NC.
The family will hold a virtual online memorial at a later date. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and arrangements are by Hickory Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of her lifetime love of dogs, the family requests donations be made to Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue PO Box 742 Conover, NC 28613.
Gracious thanks to the staffs of Forest Ridge Assisted Living, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Watauga Medical Center, and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.
