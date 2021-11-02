Shirley Ann Davis Auton Critcher, 82, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Amorem in Hudson.
Shirley was born in Watauga County on March 6, 1939 to the late Walter and Emma Bryan Davis, the tenth of eleven children.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Critcher of Boone; six sons, Bob Auton and wife Karen of Greensboro, NC; Wayne Auton and wife Terrie of Blairsville, GA; Bill Auton and wife Julie of Lenoir, NC; David Auton and wife Tracy of Hartland, WI; Scotty Auton and wife Katrina of Pewaukee, WI and Chris Auton of Boone; four step-daughters, Deborah Page and husband Gerald of Conover, NC; Miriam Byrd and husband John of Rockingham, NC; Janine Dotson and husband Chris of Hickory, NC; Monika Dixon and husband Clay of Vilas, NC; three brothers, Paul Davis of Madison, WI; James Davis and wife Kris of Merritt Island, FL and Johnny Davis of Boone; 13 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband James Monroe Auton, infant son Willard Auton, four brothers, Carroll, Robert, Arlie and Hoyle Davis and three sisters, Beulah Proffit, Blanche Greene and Linda Kapral.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. onFriday, November 5, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Billy Joe Auton will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with eulogy conducted by the Rev. Mike Barefoot.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family respectfully requests no flowers; memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Auton-Critcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
