Sheryl Diane Wineberg Smith passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Statesville, N.C.
She is survived by brother, Robert Wineberg III and wife, Bobbi; sister, Melissa Hoss; brother, Sheldon Wineberg and wife, Brenda; and numerous much loved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thompson Smith Jr., aka "String-bean", parents, Bob and Gwen Wineberg, and brother, Robert Wineberg II.
Sheryl was born August 16, 1952 in Greensburg, PA. She graduated June 1970 from Northeast High School in Ft Lauderdale FL. The family moved to Deep Gap in 1970 and she attended App State. She met Tom in February 1972 and they were married that July. They spent many years in his semi, traveling the US. After his retirement, she worked with special needs patients.
She loved family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed most needle crafts. She had a great sense of humor and laugh, but she was also was the epitome of the oldest sister, often. She was a compassionate caregiver to her parents before they passed. Her faith was important and she loved to sing and had played piano.
She passed away after bravely fighting breast cancer for 6 years.
A Memorial service will be Friday, January 31, 1:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 13526 Us Hwy 221 Deep Gap, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.
