Mrs. Shelby Ann Potter Harmon, 74, of Sugar Grove, N.C., passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Born May 14, 1946 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late Betty Parks Potter Younce and William Lee Potter, Sr.
“Nanny” to her loved ones, Shelby was a force of nature. She & Billy started A&B Plumbing and Heating in 1972 and built a successful family business that they ran until retiring in 2007. Nanny Shelby loved her family deeply and was proud of all that her children and grandchildren have accomplished. She was a generous and caring soul, taking care of family members and others in need.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Dean Harmon, four children, Brenda Wilson ( Ricky) of Vilas, Cheryl Harmon-Meade (Scott) of Mountain City, William David “Butch” Harmon of Zionville and Denna Harmon (Loren) of Morganton; four grandchildren, Jason A. Harmon, Shane Meade (Jessy), Amanda W. Jackson (Casey), and Ashlee Harris (Brad); three great grandchildren, Logan Jackson, Wade Jackson and Nolan Meade; one sister, Phyllis Oliver (Bryson) of Sugar Grove and a special niece, Beth Bradt (Reed) and her children, Reagan and Ellery Bradt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Dentino, a brother, William Lee Potter, Jr., and her maternal grandmother, Nina Tester Parks.
Graveside services and burial for Shelby Harmon will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Green Valley Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.
Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Online condolences may be shared with the Harmon family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Harmon family.
