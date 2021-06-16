On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Sharon Rose Blackwell, loving wife, mother of two adult children, grandmother of three and great grandmother of two, passed away at the age of 80.
Sharon was born on August 30, 1940, in Buffalo, NY to Albert and Helen Schultz. On November 15, 1958, she married Frederick Walter Blackwell in Lockport, NY. They raised two children, daughter Kathleen, and son Kevin.
Sharon had a passion for gardening, and flowers, and she loved butterflies. She also enjoyed traveling and camping across the north-eastern United States. She enjoyed seeing older historic sites and observing nature. She was a housewife, Office Manager of Blackwell Automotive, Volunteer Assistant to the Wheatfield Animal Control Officer, and Owner of Vanderpool Campground in North Carolina. In 2019, Sharon and Fred moved to Glendale, AZ to live with their granddaughter and her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband Frederick, their two children, Kevin and Kathleen three grandchildren DeNage, Garrett and Ryan; and two great grandchildren, Angelia and Caleb.
Flowers may be sent to 5826 W. Cielo Grande, Glendale, AZ 85310
