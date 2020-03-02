Sharon Dianne Bonawitz passed away on February 27, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family members.
She was a graduate of East Carolina University and received a Master's degree from Appalachian State University. She later taught mathematics at ASU for a number of years before retiring to Calabash, NC in 2018. She was a loving wife, mother and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bonawitz; her daughters, Lauren and Ashley Hoover; step-children, Janell Bissonnette, Ryan Bonawitz, and Andrew Bonawitz; and three grandchildren, Rylan Sheldon, Jacob and Kayla Bissonnette.
She had a green thumb where she could grow anything. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards, mahjong and socializing with friends. She will be buried in her Vick family cemetery in Nashville, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.