Shanty Grason Greer, 83, of Boone, N.C., passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.
Shanty was born in Triplett, NC on May 26, 1938 to the late Virgil MacDonald and Clara Church Greer, the 9th of 12 children. He and his family attended Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in his youth and the family was an integral part of a vibrant church community. Being one of so many children, Shanty had the special privilege of being named by his brother (Paul) and Doc Watson. Growing up in such a large family, Shanty shared many memories of his sisters cooking, fighting with his brothers and working with his brothers on the family farm. He also often talked of hitchhiking with his brothers to Boone to see a movie and grab a coke and popcorn for less than a dollar. He also recalled walking to Stewart Simmons Country store often to have cokes and Moon Pies.
Growing up in the South, Shanty was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races in person. Richard Petty was always his favorite racer even after Petty retired and Shanty never missed a race on TV. Over the years, Shanty was always a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He was well known in Boone for owning/operating many different service stations and always making the kids days by providing free bubble gum and candy to them all. Shanty also had one other well-known trait. His hair. Everyone who met Shanty always commented on what a great head of hair he had. Even during his final days the hair was still there!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Hollar Greer; brothers, Paul Greer, Silas Greer, Brook Greer, Joe Greer, Zeke Greer; and sisters, Mozelle Miller, and Dare Greene.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Greer Wilson and husband Travis of Boone, NC; sons, Steven Greer and wife Zsuzsa of Charlotte, NC, Michael Greer and wife Jennifer of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Traver Wilson and wife Lindsey, Tanner Wilson and wife Sydney, Mary Greer, Brooke Greer, and Charlotte Greer; great-grandchildren, Cole Wilson, Bella Wilson, and Brinley Wilson; brother, Mack Greer of Boone, NC; sisters, Juanita Welch of Boone, NC, Lezette Greer of Boone, NC, Joann Greer and husband Bill of Lenoir, NC; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Greer of Boone, NC, and Diana Greer of Clayton, NC, Jeanette Williard and husband Walt of Jacksonville, FL and Helen Miller and husband Richard of Kernersville, NC.
Funeral services for Mr. Greer were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gordon Noble officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial followed at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health Care, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.
Online condolences may be sent to the Greer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the Greer Family.
