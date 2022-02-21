Sebrina Dawn Mains, 50 of Zionville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2022.
Sebrina was born on August 4, 1971 to the late R.J. and Thelma Mains. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rickey Ward and Steve Mains. Survivors include her niece, Alyson Mains; aunts, Jeanie Arnold, Mae Allen, Peggy Mains and several cousins.
Sebrina graduated from Kings College in North Carolina with a degree to become a certified medical assistant. She later returned to Caldwell Community College to pursue her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and again advanced to a Registered Nurse. She had met many people and made many friends along her healthcare journey. Sebrina was very adventurous, independent, and she loved traveling and riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle. Her beloved dogs, Suzy and TT, were her best friends.
The graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February, 25, 2022 at Mabel Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Chris Surber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartman’s Haven Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 742, Conover, NC 28613.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Sebrina Dawn Mains has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
