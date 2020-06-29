Mr. Scott Witty, 57, passed away on June 18, 2020, in Boone, N.C.
Scott was born in Miami, Florida on November 28, 1962.
Scott is survived by his mother, Buddie Wey Wetli of Boone, NC; his sister, Michelle Witty, husband Marlo Quintero and their two children of Miami, Florida; Uncle Roger and Aunt Mary Cruser from Peeples, Ohio; Aunt Brenda Wey of Boone, NC; cousins, Dan and Erika Sowra Heath, Ohio; Preston and Susan Cruser of Milfred, Ohio; friends, Amy Glass of Naples, Florida; and Corinne Egerton of Greensboro, NC; Amanda Roberts of Boone, NC; Scott and Bess Mayes of Boone, NC; Ed and Millie Bromeier of Boone, NC; and, George Reed of Palmetto Bay, Florida. Mr. Scott Witty is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Wey.
The family wishes to extend their grateful appreciation to the staff and management of the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center at the Watauga Medical Center and Medi Home Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care provided to Scott.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, no funeral services are arranged at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Any memorials for donations are requested to be shared with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, PO Box 2136, Asheville, NC 28802-2136.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Witty family.
