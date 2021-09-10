Ruth Elizabeth. Rutherford, 92 of Morganton, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Born on December 24, 1928 (Christmas Day), she was the daughter of the late George Roy and Amelia Corpening Rutherford.
Ruth was a member of Corpening Chapel AME Church where she was very active. She worked for over 20 years at Shadowline, Inc. where she was a lace trimmer. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, cooking and making beautiful quilts by hand. Ruth loved her family very much and was so proud of her grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children, David Lee Rutherford-Flanagan (Kathy) and Beverly Rutherford Fleming (Earl); brothers, Richard Eugene Rutherford and Lewis David Rutherford; sisters, Norma Rutherford Ervin and Jessie Rutherford Corpening; grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Rutherford and Adam David Rutherford (Crystal); and special companion, Marvel.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Rutherford; infant son, Danny Rutherford; sisters, Leola Rutherford Hardy, Marjorie Rutherford Scott; Faye Rutherford; brothers, Thomas D. Corpening, George C. Rutherford, Ralph G. Rutherford, Abner Rutherford, Rosco H. Rutherford; and honorary daughter-in-law and close friend, Sandra Bushell.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 12 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Willis Camp III officiating. Burial will follow at Corpening Chapel AME Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice (Burke Hospice & Palliative Care).
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
