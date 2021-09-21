Ruth Dover Elliott Robinson entered into the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ in the early hours of Thursday morning, September 16, 2021.
She was a native of Charlotte, NC, and leaves behind her husband, Ed Robinson; children, Debbie McCord (Phillip), Michael Elliott, Tommy Robinson (Tammy), and Teresa Greene, along with eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her sister, Tommie (Ken) Plummer and a multitude of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Elliott; parents, Charlie and Johnsie Dover; her brothers, Pat and Buddy Dover; and sisters, Mabel Locke, Charlotte Tyson, Anna Holder; and her great-granddaughter, Lily McCord.
Ruth was a true southern bell who wanted to take care of everyone, especially by cooking for them. She loved cooking and baking, collecting cookbooks, shopping and spreading joy wherever she was.
As she and Ed resided in both Vilas and Charlotte, NC, her funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church 123 Mountaindale Rd, Vilas, NC 28692 Friday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church) followed-by a graveside service and burial at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church 7400 Mt. Holly Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214 later that same day at 5 p.m. An additional memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Road Baptist Church 2317 Sunset Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216. The family will receive friends after the graveside and memorial services. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Ministers officiating are the Rev. Charlie Martin and the Rev. Steve Bass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, NC, will be serving the Robinson family.
