Rufus Clint Combs, 82, passed away on July 9, 2020, at his home.
Clint is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Hadler (Doug) of Jonesboro, Kay Whitt (Joe) of Talbott, Denise Combs of Talbott; one son, Phillip (Paula) of Morristown; two grandsons, Mitchell Dalton and Jeremy Dalton (Mindy) of Knoxville; one great grandson, Austin Dalton, of Knoxville.
Clint has three surviving siblings; Lois Henson (Chet), Gail Milsaps (Allen), and Jerry Combs (Lucille), all of Sugar Grove, North Carolina. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elizabeth Combs of Sugar Grove, North Carolina; one brother, Dean Combs; and one sister, Sue Tucker, both of Sugar Grove, North Carolina; one son, Danny Combs; daughter-in-law, Carol Combs, and granddaughter, Lori Combs of Morristown.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, North Carolina, with the funeral services to follow. Interment will follow at Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.
