Ruby Vera Greer Norris, and to her family “Meme,” 85, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
She was born April 26, 1934 in Deep Gap, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Turner Greer and Ella Louvenia Watson Greer.
Meme was preceded in death by her son, Michael Channing Norris; and two sisters, Mary Sue Hartley and Betty Ruth Sibert.
Meme is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tracy Lovill Norris; daughter, Pamela Norris Maples of Shallotte, North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Maria Norris Heredia and Luis Heredia of Winter Springs, Florida; Daughter-in-law, Karen Watson Norris, of Fleetwood, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Bethany, Brandon, Breanna, Channing, Chelsea and Sarah Beth; five great-grandchildren, Brennon, Joell, Cameron, Emma and Carson; three sisters, Virginia Alice Critcher, Gloria Jean Critcher and Patricia Ann Edwards. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Meme was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed being a member of the Sallie Harrison Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution. Throughout her life she volunteered in many ways: Rutherwood Baptist Church, 4-H, and The Ruritan Club.
She was an accomplished and successful business owner and Associate ASID Interior Designer. She and her lifelong partner, Tracy, worked side by side and served the Boone area and the Southeast for almost 50 years.
A private service and celebration of life will be shared by her immediate family in Boone, North Carolina. Final resting place will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.
The family can receive tributes, condolences and messages at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com or www.banfieldfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to Meme’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, which can be done through this website http://sampur.se/2ukaroW.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone and Banfield Funeral Home, Winter Springs, FL are serving the Norris family.
