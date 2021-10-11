Mrs. Ruby McCaslin Buff, 90, of Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Raleigh.
She was born April 1, 1931, in Catawba County.
Mrs. Buff was of the Pentecostal faith but worshiped at Friendship United Methodist Church in Boone.
She was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Buff of Raleigh.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Buff of Boone; daughter, Teresa Loftis and her husband, Rick, of Fair Play, SC; grandson, Jacob Buff and his wife, Ryann, of Rolesville, NC; granddaughter, Melissa Wistehuff and her husband, Jason, of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Jock Symons of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter Miranda Symons of Pittsburgh, PA; and five great-grandchildren- Blake and Claire Buff and Luca, Eva, and Ian Wistehuff.
An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held next to her home at 184 Buff Ridge Road in Boone on Friday, October 15 at 11:30 a.m. The family will welcome visitors at the home before and after the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Buff Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
