Mrs. Ruby Mae Presnell Hagaman, 84, of Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, N.C., wife of Jimmie Lawrence Hagaman, passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020 at home.
Born April 25, 1936 in Watauga County to Gold and Mary Alice Presnell. She worked for IRC and anybody who ever had the chance to meet Ruby, and get to know her, knew that she was a giving person, she loved her family and friends dearly and she loved her children and praising God.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jimmie Hagaman; one son, David and wife Kathy of Oak Island, NC; one daughter, Donna Townsend and husband Barry of Boone, NC; five grandchildren, Crystal Hodges, Kim Cline and husband Steve, Patricia Knight and husband Christian, Cam Garrison and Randi Sheridan; five great-grandchildren, Cody Hodges; Savannah, Jessie and Emma Rae Cline; Slade Sheridan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Roy Presnell; one sister, Goldie Hicks and one beloved daughter, Patricia Hagaman.
The body lay in state from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.
Graveside Services for Ruby Mae Presnell Hagaman will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Trivette Cemetery in Sugar Grove on Bethel Road.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and aides at Medi Home Health and Hospice for the great care they provided.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.
