Ruby Lee Hartley West, 84, of Alton Lane, Boone, N.C., passed away on January 27, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Ruby was born in Watauga County on December 13, 1936 and was the daughter of Gray Edward Hartley and Hazel Eller Hartley.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Gray West; her son, Kelly Gray West; her parents, Gray and Hazel Hartley; and her brother, James Robert “Bobby” Hartley.
She is survived by four daughters, Kandy Taylor and husband Randy of Boone, Kathy Norville and husband Scott of Greer, SC, Kim Via and husband Gary of Lewisville, NC, and Katie Every and husband Collin of Lewisville, NC. She is also survived by six granddaughters, Tabatha Wilcox and husband Scott, Jordan Parkinson and husband Dylan, Lindsay and Laney Norville, Briana Via and Courtney Every; two grandsons, Jeremy and Kevin Via; four great granddaughters, Andin, Rylie, Ellarie and Maggie Wilcox; three siblings, Joanne Hartley, Bill Hartley, Sr and Barbara Waldrep, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our beloved mama grew up in the community of Perkinsville where she was active in her community, school and church. She had a love of sewing and left her job at Appalachian State University Controller’s office to open Watauga Village Fabrics with a close friend and co-worker.
She loved spending time with her family and was so proud of all her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters. She supplied lots of ice cream and chewing gum for her granddaughters and great granddaughters. She loved each of her son-in-laws as if they were her own sons. Although limited in her outings in the later years, she kept close contact with her distant family, high school friends and community. She was a great listener and will be missed by all of those who knew her.
“He will come to take my hand and lead me home to the promised land. I will look upon His face and see the love He has just for me.” Ruby Lee Hartley West
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruby’s honor to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the Boone House at 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. A gathering in honor of Ruby will be held at a later date.
