Ruby Hagaman, 95, passed away October 1, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation in Boone, N.C.
Although she was small in stature, Ruby will be remembered for her huge heart, contagious smile, and the kindness that she spread everywhere she went.
Ruby was born March 7, 1925 in Watauga County, NC to the late Leonard and Daisy Cannon of Sugar Grove. She worked for many years at the TRW plant in Boone, where she loved playing pranks on her coworkers.
Ruby was a devoted daughter, sister, and wife, but her true calling was loving and taking care of her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters. Her world revolved around her girls and she was never too busy to make mud pies, go sledding, or play countless games of Go Fish at the kitchen table.
Her quest to find the best platter of fried fish in the mountains led her on many adventures with her husband, Gilbert, and helped her make friends all over North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Ruby was a great cook, always busy canning food from her garden and cooking for friends and family. She also loved Hank Williams, working in her flower garden, and playing cards on Saturday nights.
Ruby is survived by two daughters, Shirley Ward of Sugar Grove and Barbara Harmon and husband, Roger, of Sugar Grove. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Angela Loos and husband Matthew of Asheville, NC and Kimberly Ueda and husband Ken of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Madeline, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Andrew; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Hagaman; her parents, Leonard and Daisy Cannon; her sisters, Ivalee Willingham, Chloe Presnell, Melvina Conrad; and brother, Leonard Cannon, Jr and son-in-law, Maurice Ward.
Ruby's family would like to thank Glenbridge Health for their love and support, especially to her caregivers in the Covid unit during her final days.
Anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register may do so from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 3 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 at Bethel Cemetery, officiated by Preacher Derick Wilson. Due to the Covid pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Activities Fund at Glenbridge Health.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.
