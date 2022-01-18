Roy Blaine Calloway, 90, of the Foscoe Community, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.
Born September 1, 1931 in Watauga County. He was the son of Shirley and Nettie Byers Calloway. He served in the US Air Force and was stationed in numerous locations. He was an avid sportsman, consisting of coon hunting, basketball and baseball. He retired from The Hound Ears Club where he worked security.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and six of his brothers and sisters; A.C. Calloway, Mary Wilson, Della Ryan, Wanda Ezzell, Lola Jackson, and John Henry Calloway.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Townsend Calloway of Foscoe; his children, Chris Calloway and wife Diana of Foscoe, Flint Calloway and James Calloway both of Center, Texas; grandchildren, Alanna Stallings and husband Brandon of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Lauren Greer and husband Tanner of Lenoir, and Bobbi Calloway of Center, Texas; great grandchildren, Mila Greer of Lenoir, and Isabel Ellington of Center, Texas. One sister Shirley Delp of Princeton, W.Va.; and one sister-in-law, Doris Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Roy Calloway will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foscoe Christian Church Benevolence fund, 8834 Highway 105 South, Boone, NC 28607 and/or Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Online condolences may be shared with the Calloway family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Calloway family.
