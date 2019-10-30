Rose Ethel Benziger Williams

Rose was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, to John and Rose Benziger. Her father was crew leader lineman for Knoxville Power. Her mother was a business woman, managing a coal mine and a music company.
Early in her childhood, the Depression caused their family to seek a new life style, living in the country. Her father used his carpentry skills to convert a large farm shelter into a home. Friendly neighboring farmers taught them how to raise chickens, milk a cow, make molasses from sugar cane, etc. Mom had many happy memories of these times.
When they did return to the city, they found a house large enough to generate income, by renting out extra rooms. Young Rose, took care of washing and ironing linen for the guests. Some of these renters were working with the secret wartime effort at Oak Ridge, where housing was in short supply.
In school, Rose was a math whiz, and classmates came to her for help. At the University of Tennessee, she earned her degree in Business Administration, and became the secretary to the campus Registrar..
Through one of her friends, she met John, also a student at U.T. He had wanted to date her before he shipped out to war. They talked for hours on that first date, and fell in love. He became a platoon commander, with Company F of the 354th Infantry Division in Germany. Rose loved receiving the many letters he sent her. She took pleasure in sewing her own beautiful wedding gown on a treadle sewing machine, while she awaited his return.
During the early years, they lived in Memphis, Manhattan and Charlotte, while growing their family. They later moved to Long Island. Her husband taught high school mathematics 5 days a week, then drove to his night time college teaching job those same days. Meanwhile, he was also pursuing his doctorate at Columbia University. Rose helped him by holding down the fort for those ten years. They loved their large family, and she knew ways to keep things running smoothly at home, in his absence.
He completed his doctorate in 1966, and moved the family to Boone. For many decades, she enjoyed being an A.S.U. math faculty wife. She was also a talented seamstress, finance manager, housekeeper, decorator, disciplinarian and encourager for the children. Well really miss her upbeat personality and how she loved to talk with us.
In 2015, Rose entered Trinity Elms Assisted Living, in Clemmons. She told us often how much she enjoyed the friends, activities and food
Children born to John and Rose were Rebecca Ibele (Charles), Dr. Margaret Golden (Steve, deceased), Joseph Williams (deceased), Dr. John Williams (Dr. Joanie), and Susan Baumgardner (Mark).
Grandchildren are Dr. Anna Ibele, Alan Ibele, Dr. Michael Ibele, Bobby Sass, Tammy Sass, Jacob Williams, Courtney Williams, Kimberly Baumgardner, and Karen Lewis. Great grandkids are Katie and Davin, Billy and Ella, Calvin, Trenton, and Daniel, and their cousin, Mazie.
Funeral services for Rose Williams will be conducted Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 am at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 am until 11.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Elms Assisted Living, Clemmons, NC, 3750 Harper Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012.
or to Kate B. Reynolds Trellis Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
