Ronny Turner, 77, of Blowing Rock, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at home with his loving wife by his side.
Born in Cleveland County, on January 24, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas “Gene” Eugene Turner and Avis Hoyle Turner. He was the owner and operator of Ronny Turner Construction Inc. Ronny was a member of Polkville Baptist Church, but attended Blowing Rock Methodist Church. He was a member of Casar Masonic Lodge #579.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Ronald “Little Ronny” Woods Turner; daughter, Nicki Lynn Turner; and two brothers, Tommy Turner, Jr. and Danny Turner.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Patsy Woods Turner.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Diehl officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private burial will follow the service in the Clover Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, and to Caldwell Hospice, High Country, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir , NC 28645-5121.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
