Mr. Romeo Vital Bosse, 91, of Boone, N.C., died peacefully November 21, 2020, at Appalachian Brian Estates.
He was born April 6, 1929 in St. François, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Vital Bosse and Olive Boucher. Mr. Bosse lived in Millinocket, Maine for 63 years before moving to North Carolina in 2019.
In Millinocket, he worked for Great Northern Paper Co. for 30 years and worked as a private contractor remodeling and building 18 homes including the three in which the family lived. After retiring from the paper company, he continued as a contractor for another five years and then began doing decorative woodworking in his later years. He loved hockey and baseball.
Mr. Bosse was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marie Michelle Bosse; sons, Serge Bosse of Charleston, SC and Andrew Francis Bosse of North Haven, CT; sister, Gilberte Bouchard and husband Gil Bouchard, of St. François; brothers, Jerrard and wife Edna of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada, Rosaire and wife Lorette; and twin brothers, Adrien and wife Aline, and Lucien and wife Blanche all of St. François; and son-in-law, David Bushley husband of Denise Bosse of West Haven, CT.
He is survived by wife, Bertha Melida Bosse of Boone, NC; daughter Denise Bosse of West Haven, CT; son, Michael Joseph Bosse and wife Roxanne Carol Bosse of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Michal Bosse of Charlotte, NC and Michael Joseph Bosse and wife Mallory Millsap Bosse of Greenville, NC; great-grandchildren, Erin Mina Bosse and Beverly Ruth Bosse of Greenville, NC; and many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren
There will be a mass of Christian Remembrance at Saint Elizabeth of The Hill Country Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607 on a date to be determined.
The burial ceremony will be in the Millinocket Cemetery at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be shared with the Bosse family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bosse family.
